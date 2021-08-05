CAGR 8.9% Growth Predicted in Viscosupplementation Market by 2024: Report by top players like Bioventus LLC, Ferring B.V, Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A, Anika Therapeutics Inc., MEDA Pharmaceuticals Switzerland GmbH and others

Viscosupplementation market is turning the face of Medical Device industry. Data Bridge Market Research brings to you a report on Viscosupplementation market which will keep you informed in this CAGR growing market by letting you know in-depth how the key players and brands are driving the market in the forecast period of 2019-2024. This report has the SWOT analysis for Viscosupplementation market which tells you what the drivers and restrains are for the market. It also lets you know what the key trends are in the market so that you stay ahead of the curve while also giving you the knowledge of definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends.

The Global Viscosupplementation Market accounted to USD 3.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Main Market Drivers and Restrainers:

Rising geriatric population

Increase demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Rising prevalence & incidence of osteoarthritis

Lack of safety and inefficiency of the products

Non-consideration of reimbursement by insurance companies

Segmentation:

By product type, the global viscosupplementation market is segmented into

single injection

three injection

five injection

On the basis distribution channel, the global viscosupplementation market is segmented into

direct tenders

retail

By end user, the market for global viscosupplementation market is segmented into

hospital

ambulatory surgical centers

orthopedic clinics

On the basis of geography, global viscosupplementation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Players:

Bioventus LLC

Ferring B.V

Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A

Anika Therapeutics

MEDA Pharmaceuticals Switzerland GmbH

Sanofi S.A

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

Lifecore Biomedical

LG Life Sciences

Smith & Nephew Plc

Seikagaku Corporation

Competitive Analysis:

The global viscosupplementation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global viscosupplementation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

