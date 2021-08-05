Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2022

This report studies the Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the industry, Xttrium profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Ecolab and Molnlycke Health ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 21.00%, 14.66% and 8.00% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution market is valued at 160 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 180 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Xttrium

Ecolab

Molnlycke Health

3M

Becton Dickinson Co

Sunstar

Clorox Healthcare

Sage Prods

STERIS

Bajaj Medical LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CHG 2% Solution

CHG 4% Solution

CHG 20% Solution

CHG 0.12% Solution

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Skin Preparation

Surgical Preparation

Pharmaceutical Product

Cosmetics Additive

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution

1.2 Classification of Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution by Types

1.2.1 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 CHG 2% Solution

1.2.4 CHG 4% Solution

1.2.5 CHG 20% Solution

1.2.6 CHG 0.12% Solution

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Skin Preparation

1.3.3 Surgical Preparation

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Product

1.3.5 Cosmetics Additive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Xttrium

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Xttrium Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ecolab

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ecolab Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Molnlycke Health

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Molnlycke Health Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 3M

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 3M Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Becton Dickinson Co

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Becton Dickinson Co Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

