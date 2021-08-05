Cloud IDS IPS Market Rising Demand for Securing IT Infrastructure by Top Competitors Check Point Software Technologies, Intel, Imperva, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, Alert Logic, Centurylink, Trend Micro, Hillstone Networks, Fortinet and Metaflows among others

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market report has been constructed by considering increasing demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors. This market report covers many work areas of the ICT industry. Moreover, this report is prepared with the combination of greatest industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and most recent technology. This Global Cloud IDS IPS Market report is not only professional but also is a comprehensive which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report also highlights the major driving factors of the ABC industry and the market restraints which generally causes inhibition.

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market accounted for USD 515.0 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.07% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global Cloud IDS IPS market are:-

Check Point Software Technologies,

Intel,

Imperva,

Cisco Systems,

NTT Communications,

Alert Logic,

Centurylink,

Trend Micro,

Hillstone Networks,

Fortinet and

Metaflows among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing threats from data breaches and attacks

Growing adoption of multi cloud strategy and cloud-based security solutions

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market by Competitive Landscape:

The global Cloud IDS IPS market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the organization size, the global Cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:-

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises and

Large Enterprises.

On the deployment model, the global Cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:-

Private Cloud,

Public Cloud and

Hybrid Cloud.

On the component, the global Cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:-

Solution Type And



Solution type is sub segmented into:-

Signature-Based Detection,

Anomaly-Based Detection and others.

On the end user, the global Cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into:-

Banking,

Financial Services, And Insurance,

Government and Defense,

It and Telecom,

Healthcare,

Education,

Retail,

Energy and Utilities,

Manufacturing and Others.

