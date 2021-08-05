Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Increasing Awareness for Brain Fitness and Top Competitors are Cogstate Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Brackets, ProPhase, LLC., Pearson Education, CogniFit, Brain Resource Company (BRC), NeuroCog Trials and Others

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market research report endows clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can put together business strategies to thrive in the market. According to this market report, the universal market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. These results are subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry. Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report also takes into account strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keep competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market accounted for USD 1.80 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 31.10% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Company Share Analysis: Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

The report for cognitive assessment and Training market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Competitors:

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Major Players are:-

CRF Health,

Cambridge Cognition Ltd ERT Clinical,

Cogni Fit,

Brain Resource Company (BRC),

Neuro Cog Trials,

Cogstate Ltd.,

Quest Diagnostics,

Brackets,

Pro Phase,

,

Pearson Education among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increasing Awareness for Brain Fitness

Advancement in Technology

Stringent Government Regulations

Time Constraint in Developing Clinically Validated Brain Fitness Software

Negative Publicity About Brain Training Efficiency

Table of Contents Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component By Product Type By Delivery By Industry Type By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

