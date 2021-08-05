Cognitive Services Market Rising Growth by Top Competitors Verbio Technologies, Softweb Solutions Inc, Folio3 Software Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Microsoft, SONY, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., IPsoft Inc., CognitiveScale and among others

Amazing industry insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the significant markets can be obtained with this Global Cognitive Services Market research report. This Global Cognitive Services Market report gives all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. Business intelligence has been employed to prepare this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. The report provides market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising growth in aligning organizational core work with business objectives

Growth in data volumes creating demand for cognitive services demand for graphics software in business processes.

Stringent external regulations across regions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cognitive Services Market

The global cognitive Services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of cognitive services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Cognitive Services Market by Segmentation:

The market is based on:-

Technology,

Service Type,

Deployment Mode,

Application And

Geographical Segments.

Based on service type, the market is segmented into:-

Cloud And Web-Based Application Programming Interface,

Data Transformation,

Knowledge Management,

Data Integration And Cognitive Automation,

Cognitive Risk Intelligence,

Consulting and Advisory,

Training and Support,

Communication Monitoring and others.

Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into:-

Cloud and

On-Premises.

Based on application, the market is segmented into:-

Marketing Analysis,

Predictive Maintenance,

Supply Chain Management,

Quality Management Investigation and

Recommendation Safety and Security Management,

Diagnosis and Treatment System.

Global Cognitive Services Market is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025 from USD 18.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.5% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Cognitive Services Market

The renowned players in cognitive services market are

IBM, Attivio,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Nuance Communications, Inc.,

Apple Inc.,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.,

,

Expert System S.p.A.,

Verbio Technologies,

Softweb Solutions Inc,

Folio3 Software Inc.,

Inbenta Technologies Inc.,

Microsoft,

SONY, Inc.,

BMC Software, Inc.,

IPsoft Inc.,

and among others.

