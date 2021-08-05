Coil Coating Market Insight, Research Report With Henkel, AkzoNobel, DuPont, The Chemical Company, PPG Industries, BASF, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar & More

The process involves cleaning along with chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface with single or multiple applications of liquid paints or coating powders, which are subsequently laminated with plastic films before manufacturing in to end product. One of the main factors for the growth of coil coating market is the rise in the construction activities in residential and non-residential sectors.

The Global Coil Coating Market is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025, from USD 5.14 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the coil coating market in the next 8 years. Some of the major players operating in the global coil coating market are

Akzo Nobel N.V

PPG Industries Inc

The Valspar Corporation

BASF SE

DuPont

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD

Chemical Limited

Beckers Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie AG

others

The global coil coating market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coil coating market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Coil coating is a process where an organic coating material is applied on rolled metal strip in a continuous and automated process. Coil coatings are eco-friendly and low-toxic in nature with high tensile strength and high initial adhesion property. Increased urbanization and emerging nations such as the China, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, and Turkey has fast-tracked the construction of new buildings, which plays an important role for the growth of coil coating market in residential as well as non-residential sectors.

In Dec 2016, AkzoNobel acquired the global Industrial Coatings business of BASF, and became the topmost supplier of coil coatings in the world.

In Apr 2017, Danieli Fata Hunter, launched a double-coated continuous coil coating with the capacity of 250,000 tons of coated steel per annum. This is a 600-fpm (183 mpm) line with the processing of cold rolled, galvanized, pickled hot band and Galvalume steel coils.

Market Segmentation: Global Coil Coating Market

Segmentation:

The global coil coating market is segmented based on Type, Application, End User, and Geographical Segments.

Based on type, the global coil coating market is segmented

Olyester

Fluropolymer

Siliconized polyester

Plastisol, and others

Based on application, the global coil coating market is segmented

Polyester

Steel & aluminum and others

On the basis of end users, the global coil coating market is segmented into

Building & construction

Appliances

Automotive, and others

Based on geography, the global coil coating market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing in competitiveness of leading coil coating manufacturers

Increased in number of growing demand from downstream industries

High growth in the construction ,automotive, & appliance industry

Stringent government regulations

Significant growth in high energy

Growing number in high raw material prices

Expensive coating technologies

Bare edges limits the use of coil coatings

