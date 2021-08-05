Companion Diagnostics Market Valued $9.40 Bn 2024: CAGR 19.8% | A report by top players like F. Hoffmann La Roche Diagnostics, QIAGEN , Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Ventana Medical Systems and others

CAGR levels for the Companion Diagnostics market are expected to grow for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 which will affect the Medical Device industry as well. This report is a synopsis of how the Companion Diagnostics market is going to be for the forecast period by also explaining what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends, and also pointing at all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. The report also contains SWOT analysis for the Companion Diagnostics market by displaying what the market drivers and restrains are.

Market Analysis:-

Companion Diagnostics Market accounted to USD 9.40 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Players:

Hoffmann La Roche Diagnostics QIAGEN Abbott Agilent Technologies Ventana Medical Systems Myriad Genetics Leica Biosystems Nussloch RESONANCE HEALTH ARUP Laboratories Life Technologies

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of genetic testing

Growing technological development

Increase in cost related to technological advancement

Segmentation:

On the basis of product and services, global companion diagnostics market is segmented into

assay kits and reagents and software & services.

On the basis of technology, global companion diagnostics market is segmented into

polymerase chain reaction, immunohistochemistry, next-generation sequencing and in situ hybridization.

On the basis of indication, global companion diagnostics market is segmented into

oncology, neurology and infectious diseases whereas; oncology is sub segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer and melanoma.

On the basis of end users global companion diagnostics market is segmented into

pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and reference laboratories.

On the basis of geography, global companion diagnostics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global companion diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes companion diagnostics shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

