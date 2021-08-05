Connected Enterprise Market by Comprehensive Study Rockwell Automation Inc., PTC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Bosch Limited, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric and others

Global Connected Enterprise Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Global Connected Enterprise Market accounted for USD 110.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Global Connected Enterprise Market,

By Geography

Platform (Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement Platform)

Solution (Real-Time Collaboration, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System, Network Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Customer Experience Management, Asset Performance Management)

Service

Vertical

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing need for automation and cloud computing across industries

Realized potential of voluminous data for better processes and operations

Reduced cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices

Steep surge in technological advancements such as big data, cloud, and mobile devices

High cost of deployment

Lack of uniform IoT standards and technology skills

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global connected enterprise market are

Rockwell Automation Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

PTC, Microsoft Corporation,

IBM Corporation,

Bosch Limited,

Honeywell International Inc.,

General Electric,

Accelerite,

Verizon and others.

Global Connected Enterprise Market report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The Global Connected Enterprise Market report also consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis while also giving all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and forecast period of 2018-2025.

