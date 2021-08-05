Connected Logistics Market Need for Operational Efficiency by Top Competitors Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, GT Nexus, EUROTECH S.p.A., Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, Dynatrace LLC., Amazon Web Services, Inc. and others

In this period of globalization, the entire world is the marketplace and hence businesses wish to adopt such Connected Logistics Market research report. This global market report studies the ICT industry at regional, local and international level by considering major geographical areas. The Connected Logistics Market report also endows with complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. Besides, this global market report is formulated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global Connected Logistics Market accounted for USD 11.32 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

AT&T,

EUROTECH S.p.A.,

IBM Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

SAP SE,

Infosys Limited,

Cisco,

HCL Technologies Limited,

ORBCOMM,

Cloud Logistics,

Freightgate Inc.,

PTC,

SecureRF Corporation.,

ZIH Corp,

GT Nexus,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

Oracle, Dynatrace LLC.,

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Decreasing cost of sensors

Need for operational efficiency

Emergence of IoT connecting devices

Lack of uniform governance standards

Global Connected Logistics Market by Company Share Analysis:

The report for connected logistics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Global Connected Logistics Market by Segmentation:

The Global Connected Logistics Market is Segmented on the Basis Of Software Into:-

Asset Management,

Warehouse Internet Of Things,

Security,

Data Management,

Network Management, and Streaming Analytics.

On the basis of Transportation Mode, the global connected logistics market is segmented into:-

Roadways,

Railways,

Airways, And



On the basis of Vertical, the global connected logistics market is segmented into:-

Retail,

Manufacturing,

Oil,

Gas, and

Energy,

Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare,

Telecom And Information Technology,

Automotive,

Aerospace And Defense,

Food And Beverage,

Chemicals, and others.

