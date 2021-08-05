Construction Aggregates Market Report to Share Estimated Growth Rate from 2015 – 2021

Persistence Market Research publishes its latest research report titled “Global Market Study on Construction Aggregates: Supported by Infrastructure Investments to Reflect Over 5% CAGR by 2021 ”. According to analysis results, the global construction aggregates market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 329.3 Bn by 2015 end, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2015 to 2021, to reach a market value of US$ 468.2 Bn by 2021. In terms of volume, the global construction aggregates market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Construction aggregates are a broad category of granular materials such as crushed stone, stone, and gravel etc., which find application in construction activities. Aggregates are the world’s most mined materials. Aggregates offer resistance to wear and erosion, volume stability, and other desired physical properties to the finished product.

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5201

During the forecast period, infrastructure segment is estimated to account for 40.6% share of the total construction aggregates market in 2015 (by volume) and is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. By product type, sand is projected to account for 44.1% share of the total market in 2015 (by volume) and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Among regions, China is expected to dominate the construction aggregates market throughout the forecast period, expanding at CAGR of 5.9% in terms of volume.

New trends in construction aggregates such as manufactured sand, and recycled aggregates, along with rising investment in infrastructure globally are driving growth of the global construction aggregates market; whereas high transportation costs, stringent zoning regulations, seasonal factors, and rising energy costs are expected to act as restraints to growth of the global construction aggregates market.

The growth of the construction industry, increasing construction spending, especially in developing economies such as India and the Middle East, are some of the other major market drivers.

Report outlines global upcoming construction projects and major events impacting the construction aggregates market, along with a list of the top importers and exporters of construction aggregates globally. Capacity factor analysis for each region is also included in the report. Also, construction value added as a percent of GDP for key economies have been included in the report.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/5201

Currently, major players in the global construction aggregates market are focused towards mergers and acquisitions, and on expanding their production capacities. Key players in the global construction aggregates market included in the report are Heidelberg Cement AG, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., LSR Group PJSC, LafargeHolcim Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Vulcan Materials Company, CRH plc, and EUROCEMENT Holding AG. The reports also focus on key developments and strategies of these key market players.