COSMETIC PRODUCTS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023
Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne. Cosmetics applied to the face to enhance its appearance are often called make-up or makeup.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cosmetic Products will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cosmetic Products market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cosmetic Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Skin care products
Hair care products
Color cosmetics
Fragrances
Personal care products
Oral care products
Segmentation by application:
Lips
Eyes
Eyebrows
Nails
Face
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Alticor
Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA
Yves Rocher
Mary Kay Inc
Revlon Inc.
Kao Corp.
Shiseido
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Avon Products Inc.
Beiersdorf AG
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
L’oreal Group.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cosmetic Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Cosmetic Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cosmetic Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cosmetic Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cosmetic Products Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Cosmetic Products Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cosmetic Products Segment by Type
2.2.1 Skin care products
2.2.2 Hair care products
2.2.3 Color cosmetics
2.2.4 Fragrances
2.2.5 Personal care products
2.2.6 Oral care products
2.3 Cosmetic Products Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Cosmetic Products Segment by Application
2.4.1 Lips
2.4.2 Eyes
2.4.3 Eyebrows
2.4.4 Nails
2.4.5 Face
2.5 Cosmetic Products Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Cosmetic Products Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Cosmetic Products by Players
3.1 Global Cosmetic Products Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cosmetic Products Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cosmetic Products Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Cosmetic Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Cosmetic Products Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Cosmetic Products Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Alticor
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.1.3 Alticor Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Alticor News
12.2 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.2.3 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA News
12.3 Yves Rocher
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.3.3 Yves Rocher Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Yves Rocher News
12.4 Mary Kay Inc
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.4.3 Mary Kay Inc Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Mary Kay Inc News
12.5 Revlon Inc.
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.5.3 Revlon Inc. Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Revlon Inc. News
12.6 Kao Corp.
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.6.3 Kao Corp. Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Kao Corp. News
12.7 Shiseido
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.7.3 Shiseido Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Shiseido News
12.8 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.8.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. News
12.9 Avon Products Inc.
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered
12.9.3 Avon Products Inc. Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Avon Products Inc. News
12.10 Beiersdorf AG
……Continued
