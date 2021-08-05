Craniomaxilofacial Device Market Accounted Billion at Growing CAGR of 7.2% by 2024: Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, KLS Martin, Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and others

Craniomaxilofacial devices report is an in-depth study on Healthcare industry. This report uses SWOT analysis to show the drivers and restrains of Craniomaxilofacial devices market. It includes the recent developments, products launches keeping the track for recent acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Healthcare industry. The report provides comprehensive study on market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. It’s also main focus is market competition evaluation by listing the most significant key players and key brands driving the market the reports objective is also to forecast for year the years 2019 to 2024 in the Craniomaxilofacial devices market.

Market Analysis:

The Craniomaxilofacial devices market accounted to USD 2.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Players:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Johnson & Johnson

KLS Martin

Depuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Integra Life Sciences

Osteomed L.P

Medartis Ag

Matrix Surgical USA

Calavera Surgical Design

Boston Medical Products

Market Segmentation:

By product, the market for craniomaxilofacial devices market is segmented into

cranial flap fixation, cmf distraction, tmj replacement, thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute.

By material, the market for craniomaxilofacial devices is segmented into

polymers, bioabsorbable, metals, alloys and ceramic calcium. On the basis of nature, the market is segmented into reabsorbable and non-reabsorbable

By application, the market for craniomaxilofacial devices is segmented into

neurosurgery and ent, orthognathic and dental, plastic surgery. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, clinics

On the basis of geography, craniomaxilofacial devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising incidences of road accidents and trauma cases

Rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries

Technological advancements and rising healthcare expenditure

High cost of craniomaxillofacial surgeries

Competitive Analysis:

The craniomaxilofacial devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of craniomaxilofacial devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

