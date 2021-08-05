Digital Evidence Management System Market – Increasing Rate of Digital Crimes is Primary Factor for Growth

A digital evidence management system is a solution which helps to manage the digital data generated from police body worn cameras, social media, and other digital evidence sources. Integration of advance technology such as advance content analytics helps to search all structured and unstructured data sources which includes audio and video recordings, databases, incident reports, documents etc. that helps investigators to generate new leads and increase the speed of solving cases. This has accelerated the demand for digital evidence management systems globally.

In addition, the increasing trend of wearing body cameras by police or army officers for security purposes has accelerated the market of digital evidence management systems globally. For instance, according to Oracle Corporation, in 2017, nearly 5% of police officers globally utilized body camera. Moreover, the increasing rate of digital crimes is a major factor which drives the need for digital evidence management system solutions. According to TMR analysis, the total cost of cybercrime in the United States was US$17.36 Million in 2017, up from US$17.36 Million in 2016.

The global digital evidence management system market can be segmented based on component, deployment model, and region. Based on component, the digital evidence management system market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of hardware, the digital evidence management system market is further segmented into body worn cameras, vehicle dash cameras, citywide video cameras, business cameras, drone cameras, and others.

By software, the market is segmented into evidence collection, storage and sharing, evidence security, and evidence analytics & visualization. By services, the digital evidence management system market is segmented into digital investigation and consulting, support and maintenance, system integration, and training & education. Based on deployment model, the digital evidence management system market is classified into on-premises and cloud based.

The cloud based segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand to reduce the hardware cost plays a key role in accelerating the demand for cloud based solutions. The cloud based digital evidence management system helps to stream the video or audio evidence or other digital evidence to the connected authorities at remote locations.

Key players operating in the global digital evidence management system market include AccessData Group LLC, Capita plc., Cellebrite, COBAN Technologies, Digital Detective, Hitachi, Ltd., Information Business Machine Corporation, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., Motorola, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Paraben Corporation, Porter Lee Corporation, QueTel Corporation, Reveal Media Ltd., SoleraTec LLC, VeriPic, Inc., and Vidizmo.