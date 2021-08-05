Digital Remittance Market 2023: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly and more…

A new market study, titled “2018-2023 Global Digital Remittance Market Report (Status and Outlook)”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Digital Remittance Market



Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet. Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Digital Remittance will register a 25.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5890 million by 2023, from US$ 1540 million in 2017.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The key players covered in this report:

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators



Segmentation by application:

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Remittance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Remittance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Remittance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Remittance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Remittance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

