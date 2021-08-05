Digital Signature Market : Key Players and Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2019-2026

The report ‘Digital Signature Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides analysis of the digital signature market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, 2017 is considered as the base year, and the data for 2016 has been provided as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies that are likely to play a major role in the expansion of the digital signature market during the forecast period.

It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, China, Australia, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the digital signature market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global digital signature market. It also covers the region-wise impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period. The study also provides market share of major market players in terms of revenue and percentage share for the global market and the market in North America and Europe.

Global Digital Signature Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global digital signature market provides a detailed analysis based on different segmentation categories such as deployment, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment, the global digital signature market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. In terms of industry vertical, the market has been divided into BFSI, real estate, education, government, health care, retail, transportation, legal, and other (IT & telecom, non-profit, etc.). Furthermore, based on region, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global Digital Signature Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, Factiva, etc..

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information about the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc.. These help us validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Digital Signature Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market, including Adobe systems, Inc., DocuSign Inc., Gemalto N.V., Entrust Datacard Corporation, OneSpan (Esignlive), SIGNiX, Inc., Ascertia, Identrust, Inc., Kofax Inc., Rpost, and Secured Signing Ltd. These key players are looking to increase their market share by expanding their current digital signature offerings in emerging economies.

Global Digital Signature Market Segmentation

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Real Estate

Education

Government

Health Care

Retail

Transportation

Legal

Other (IT & Telecom, Non-profit, etc.)

By Country/Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

