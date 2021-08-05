Diisobutyl Carbinyl Acetate Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2016 – 2024

Diisobutyl carbinyl acetate is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with a floral and fruity odor reminiscent of pear. It is synthesized by the acetylation of dimethylbenzyl carbinol. The resulting liquid is used as an ingredient for cosmetics and perfumes.

Several factors directly or indirectly drive the diisobutyl carbinyl acetate market including changing consumer lifestyles and rising disposable incomes especially in Europe and Asia Pacific. Cosmetics are a premium segment of this market due to the expanding middle class in developing nations leading to their advancement, which boosts the demand for diisobutyl carbinyl acetate as it is a major ingredient in cosmetics. The fragrance and perfume industries are developing at a significant rate especially in emerging economies such as China and India with their massive population and rising income levels, which is another contributing factor. However, volatile raw material prices and availability of substitutes might pose a hindrance to some extent.

Currently, Asia Pacific is a major consumer of diisobutyl carbinyl acetate. China accounts for a significant share in the region’s total consumption. Economic growth and rising standards of living fuel the demand for end-user products here. The Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Japan are other important markets. Availability of raw materials and infrastructure are turning South East Asia into a manufacturing hub for the perfume industry. The global fragrances & perfumes market is highly competitive and consists of multiple vendors and large retail chains. Specialist retailers face tough competition from the retail giants as the latter possess the ability to offer products at lower prices as compared to the former. The industry has shifted from mainland Europe and North America toward Asia. A major chunk of diisobutyl carbinyl acetate in Asia Pacific is employed in perfume and cosmetics production. Consumption in Latin America and Europe is likely to experience moderate to high growth due to the product’s usage in personal and home care products.

Large and medium chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies dominate the diisobutyl carbinyl acetate market. Key players in the market include P and G Chemicals (U.S), Wilmar (U.S), Myriant (U.S), Gevo (U.S), Amyris (U.S.), Solazyme (U.S.), Codexis (U.S.), Emery Oleochemicals (U.S) and Goldschmidt (U.S.) among others. Some other players include, Magna-Kron Corp (U.S.), Clearsynth Labs Limited (U.S.), Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc (U.S.), Hangzhou J and H Chemical Co Ltd (U.S.), Gihi Chemicals Co Ltd (U.S.), Merck Schuchardt OHG (U.S.), Cfm Oskar Tropitzsch GmbH (U.S.), Suzhou Bichal Biological Technology Co Ltd (U.S.), Karl H. Boddin Chemiehandel GmbH (China), Biesterfeld Spezialchemie GmbH (China), Reuter Chemische Apparatebau KG (China), SIGMA-ALDRICH Corporation (China), Hangzhou Dayangchem Co Ltd (China), Jinan Haohua Industry Co Ltd (China) and Simagchem Corporation (China) among others. Companies are adopting economies of scale and aggressive marketing campaigns in order to expand their market share. They are also shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific due to availability of cheap labor, land, and government subsidies. In addition, companies are using export as a tool for geographic expansion in emerging economies of the Middle East & Africa.