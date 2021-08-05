Drug-Device Combination Market 2019: Competitor Analysis Abbott, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific, GSK , BD, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bayer, Baxter International Inc., Allergan, Bausch + Lomb, Stryker, 3M, W.L. Gore & Associates, Biomet, CR Bard, And Others

Global Drug-Device Combination Market report provides explicit information on fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities in recent years. The Drug-Device Combination Market Report examines the manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides all major players with market share based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other important factors. In conjunction with their SWOT analysis, the report provides a detailed description of the competitive scenario, a wide range of market leading players and competitors’ business strategies. The report includes data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, market forecast for volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR until 2026. The report also provides detailed segmentation based on the type and applications of the product. The regional segment is also divided at national level. The Drug-Device Combination Market Analysis Report includes a detailed analysis of the Drug-Device Combination Market value chain. Analysis of the value chain helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment, production processes, downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis.

Competitors/Players: Global Drug – Device Combination Market

Abbott, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bayer, Baxter International Inc., Allergan, Bausch + Lomb, Stryker, 3M, W.L. Gore & Associates,Biomet Inc., CR Bard, Terumo Medical Corporation, Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Mylan, Medline Industries Inc., And Others

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Drug–Device Combination Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Drug–Device Combination Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Drug–Device Combination Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analysis:

Global Drug–Device Combination Market is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR in the forecast period of 2018-2025 to an estimated value of USD 188.2 billion by the end of the year 2025, from its initial base value of USD 105.4 billion in the base year of 2017.

Key Developments in the Market:

Propeller Health, received US FDA’s clearance, in November 2016 to market its Propeller platform in combination with GlaxoSmithKline’s Ellipta inhaler. Collaboration between Propeller and GlaxoSmithKline in December 2015 produced the sensor for Ellipta which was researched and developed by both the companies’.

US FDA established the Combination Products Policy Council (CPPC) in 2016, helping to modernize the review process and improve the communication between agency centers. The council formed also helps in resolving the disagreements amongst the parties, related to any approval or clearances and sponsorship/activities.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Technological Writers, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, Distributors, Market Intelligence committees, Regulatory Authorities.

Competitive Analysis: Global Drug – Device Combination Market

The global drug–device combination market has major players who have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drug- device combination market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the demand of higher efficiency products

Better results ratio and efficient diagnosis

Major growth opportunities in US because of their favourable healthcare reforms

Pre-planning and strategizing in the manufacturing of these products

Developing economic regions of Asia-Pacific zone hindering the overall CAGR

Market Segmentation: Global Drug – Device Combination Market

The Global Drug–device Combination Products Market is segmented based on a number of segments namely

Product, Application, End-Users , Geography.

Based on Product, it is segmented into

Infusion Pumps, Orthopedic Combination Products, Photodynamic Therapy Devices, Transdermal Patches, Drug Eluting Stents, Wound Care Products, Inhalers, Antimicrobial Catheters.

Out of these Infusion Pumps is further segmented

Volumetric, Disposables, Syringes, Ambulatory, Implantables, Insulin.

Orthopedic Combination Products is also further segmented into

Bone Graft Implants , Antibiotic Bone Cement.

Drug Eluting Stents is also further categorized into

Coronary Stents , Peripheral Vascular Stents.

Inhalers are further segmented into

Dry Powder, Nebulizers , Metered Dose,

Nebulizers being categorized into

Ultrasonic, Compressor , Mesh.

Based on Application, it is categorized into

cardiovascular diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases.

Based on End-User, it is segmented into

hospitals & clinics, emergency service centers ambulatory surgical centers ,home care settings.

On the basis of geography, the Drug–device Combination Products market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

