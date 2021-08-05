E-Gates Market 2018 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Forecast to 2023

This report studies the global E-Gates market status and forecast, categorizes the global E-Gates market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

E-gates is a system available at the arrival and the departure-gates of the airport, which helps validate the identity of the passengers using various technologies such as iris scanning, fingerprint scanning, and face scanning.

There is an increase in strict security concerns due to the rising instances of criminal activities in airports and aircrafts across the globe. For instance, thousands of passengers were killed during the terrorist attack on World Trade Center (WTC) in September 2011. As a result, airport authorities are trying to avoid such instances in the future by heavily investing in security and installing E-gates at the airport. The increasing demand E-gates from the homeland security sector is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the e-gates market throughout the predicted period.

The E-gates market appears to be concentrated due to the presence of a few vendors. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among companies in this marketspace and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the players currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Gemalto

IDEMIA

NEC

SITA

Vision-Box

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of

each type, primarily split into

Hardware

Software

Service

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Airport

Government

Others

