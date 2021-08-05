Education Gamification Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

Digital gaming has become an archetypical part of modern education system. The introduction of advanced technologies, such as data mining technique has increased the market penetration of education gamification in recent years. The education gamification engages students in a reliable learning experience. The future potential of the global education gamification market will largely depend on the quality of products that attract students towards rich and real narratives, which can intrigue students to explore their curiosity.

The increasing popularity of education gamification has led to the entry of several non-gaming platform based companies in this market. For instance, Pearson (a leading education textbook publisher) has started developing education gamification. Recently, many blue chip companies, such as SAP and Microsoft have also entered in the global education gamification market. Till now, the education gamification is mostly used in higher education, and therefore a significant potential lies in this market for K12 schools. The education gamification in K12 schools facilitates knowledge retention, higher teaching efficiency, and improved performance of students.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the global education gamification market during 2014. The high penetration of advanced learning technology in education system across U.S. and Canada is fueling the growth of the global education gamification market in this region. Europe accounted for the second largest market share in the global education gamification market during 2014. The increased penetration of education gamification in higher education institute within Europe is driving the growth of the Europe education gamification market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market of education gamification during the forecast period, which is mostly driven by the increasing market penetration of education gamification in K12 schools.

The higher education institution segment of education gamification in the Asia-Pacific education gamification market is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Country wise, the U.S., the U.K., China, India, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, France and Brazil are expected to hold a major share in the global education gamification market during the forecast period.

Some of the competitors in the global education gamification market are Badgeville Inc., Lithium Technologies Inc., Gigya Inc., Bunchball Inc., and Kuato Studio.

