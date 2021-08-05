Edutainment Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Edutainment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Edutainment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Edutainment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words “education” and “entertainment”. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and children’s museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.

Among the key regional markets, SEA & others of APAC is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global edutainment market.

Revenue from the edutainment market in North America and Western Europe is expected to collectively account for over 44% of the global edutainment market revenue in 2018.

This report focuses on the global Edutainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Edutainment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pororo Parks

Kidzania

Plabo

Legoland Discovery Center

CurioCity

Kindercity

Mattel Play Town

Totter’s Otterville

Kidz Holding S.A.L

Little Explorers

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3618264-global-edutainment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interactive

Non-interactive

Hybrid combination

Explorative games

Market segment by Application, split into

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3618264-global-edutainment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Edutainment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Interactive

1.4.3 Non-interactive

1.4.4 Hybrid combination

1.4.5 Explorative games

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Edutainment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Children (0-12 years)

1.5.3 Teenager (13-18 years)

1.5.4 Young adult (19-25 years)

1.5.5 Adult (25+ years)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Edutainment Market Size

2.2 Edutainment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Edutainment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Edutainment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Pororo Parks

12.1.1 Pororo Parks Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.1.4 Pororo Parks Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Pororo Parks Recent Development

12.2 Kidzania

12.2.1 Kidzania Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.2.4 Kidzania Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Kidzania Recent Development

12.3 Plabo

12.3.1 Plabo Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.3.4 Plabo Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Plabo Recent Development

12.4 Legoland Discovery Center

12.4.1 Legoland Discovery Center Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.4.4 Legoland Discovery Center Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Legoland Discovery Center Recent Development

12.5 CurioCity

12.5.1 CurioCity Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.5.4 CurioCity Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CurioCity Recent Development

12.6 Kindercity

12.6.1 Kindercity Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.6.4 Kindercity Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Kindercity Recent Development

12.7 Mattel Play Town

12.7.1 Mattel Play Town Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.7.4 Mattel Play Town Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Mattel Play Town Recent Development

12.8 Totter’s Otterville

12.8.1 Totter’s Otterville Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.8.4 Totter’s Otterville Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Totter’s Otterville Recent Development

12.9 Kidz Holding S.A.L

12.9.1 Kidz Holding S.A.L Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.9.4 Kidz Holding S.A.L Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Kidz Holding S.A.L Recent Development

12.10 Little Explorers

12.10.1 Little Explorers Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Edutainment Introduction

12.10.4 Little Explorers Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Little Explorers Recent Development

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3618264

Continued….