Edutainment Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024
The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words “education” and “entertainment”. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and children’s museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.
Among the key regional markets, SEA & others of APAC is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global edutainment market.
Revenue from the edutainment market in North America and Western Europe is expected to collectively account for over 44% of the global edutainment market revenue in 2018.
This report focuses on the global Edutainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Edutainment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pororo Parks
Kidzania
Plabo
Legoland Discovery Center
CurioCity
Kindercity
Mattel Play Town
Totter’s Otterville
Kidz Holding S.A.L
Little Explorers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Interactive
Non-interactive
Hybrid combination
Explorative games
Market segment by Application, split into
Children (0-12 years)
Teenager (13-18 years)
Young adult (19-25 years)
Adult (25+ years)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Edutainment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Interactive
1.4.3 Non-interactive
1.4.4 Hybrid combination
1.4.5 Explorative games
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Edutainment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Children (0-12 years)
1.5.3 Teenager (13-18 years)
1.5.4 Young adult (19-25 years)
1.5.5 Adult (25+ years)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Edutainment Market Size
2.2 Edutainment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Edutainment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Edutainment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Pororo Parks
12.1.1 Pororo Parks Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.1.4 Pororo Parks Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Pororo Parks Recent Development
12.2 Kidzania
12.2.1 Kidzania Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.2.4 Kidzania Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Kidzania Recent Development
12.3 Plabo
12.3.1 Plabo Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.3.4 Plabo Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Plabo Recent Development
12.4 Legoland Discovery Center
12.4.1 Legoland Discovery Center Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.4.4 Legoland Discovery Center Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Legoland Discovery Center Recent Development
12.5 CurioCity
12.5.1 CurioCity Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.5.4 CurioCity Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CurioCity Recent Development
12.6 Kindercity
12.6.1 Kindercity Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.6.4 Kindercity Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Kindercity Recent Development
12.7 Mattel Play Town
12.7.1 Mattel Play Town Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.7.4 Mattel Play Town Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Mattel Play Town Recent Development
12.8 Totter’s Otterville
12.8.1 Totter’s Otterville Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.8.4 Totter’s Otterville Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Totter’s Otterville Recent Development
12.9 Kidz Holding S.A.L
12.9.1 Kidz Holding S.A.L Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.9.4 Kidz Holding S.A.L Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Kidz Holding S.A.L Recent Development
12.10 Little Explorers
12.10.1 Little Explorers Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Edutainment Introduction
12.10.4 Little Explorers Revenue in Edutainment Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Little Explorers Recent Development
Continued….
