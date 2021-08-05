Electronic Locks Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Electronic Locks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electronic Locks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Electronic locks can be deactivated or opened by authentication such as passwords and passphrases, numerical codes, security tokens, RFID, and biometrics, among others.

The key driver of electronic locks market growth is its high demand in the construction industry.

Increasing adoption of electronic locks in mature markets such as Western Europe and the U.S. spurs the growth of electronic locks market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing electronic locks market mainly driven by expanding sales in China.

The global Electronic Locks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Locks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Locks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

Spectrum Brands

Assa Abloy

Cisco Systems

United Technologies

Salto Systems

Panasonic

Vanderbilt Industries

Kiekert Aktiengesellschaft

iLOQ

Kaba

CDV

DynaLock

LockState

Allegion

SimonsVoss

Videx Security

Seoul Commtech

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Electromagnetic Locks

Electronic Strikes

Electronic Deadbolts and Latches

By Interconnectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Authentication Method

Numerical Codes and Passwords

Security Tokens

Biometrics

Segment by Application

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Automotive Sector

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Electronic Locks Manufacturers

Electronic Locks Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electronic Locks Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Electronic Locks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Locks

1.2 Electronic Locks Segment By Product Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Locks Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electromagnetic Locks

1.2.3 Electronic Strikes

1.2.4 Electronic Deadbolts and Latches

1.3 Electronic Locks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electronic Locks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Sector

1.3.3 Commercial Sector

1.3.4 Automotive Sector

1.4 Global Electronic Locks Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electronic Locks Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Electronic Locks Market Size

1.5.1 Global Electronic Locks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electronic Locks Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Locks Business

7.1 Honeywell International

7.1.1 Honeywell International Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Honeywell International Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Spectrum Brands

7.2.1 Spectrum Brands Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Spectrum Brands Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Assa Abloy

7.3.1 Assa Abloy Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Assa Abloy Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cisco Systems

7.4.1 Cisco Systems Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cisco Systems Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 United Technologies

7.5.1 United Technologies Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 United Technologies Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Salto Systems

7.6.1 Salto Systems Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Salto Systems Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Vanderbilt Industries

7.8.1 Vanderbilt Industries Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Vanderbilt Industries Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kiekert Aktiengesellschaft

7.9.1 Kiekert Aktiengesellschaft Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kiekert Aktiengesellschaft Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 iLOQ

7.10.1 iLOQ Electronic Locks Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Electronic Locks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 iLOQ Electronic Locks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

