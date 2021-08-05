Electronic Sports (eSports) Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Modern Times, Activision Blizzard, FACEIT, Total Entertainment Network , Gfinity, Turner Broadcasting System, CJ and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

eSports can be termed as the electronic sports, professional video gaming or pro-gaming. It is an advanced form of competitive video gaming with competition at a professional level and in an organized format with a specific goal. The majority of the eSports played are team based games played in leagues or tournaments throughout the year. The market is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about esports.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Sports (eSports) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Electronic Sports (eSports) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Modern Times Group (Sweden)

Activision Blizzard (US)

FACEIT (UK)

Total Entertainment Network (US)

Gfinity (UK)

Turner Broadcasting System (US)

CJ Corporation (South Korea)

Valve Corporation (US)

Tencent (China)

Electronic Arts (EA) (US)

Hi-Rez Studios (US)

KaBuM (Canada)

Wargaming Public (Cyprus)

Rovio Entertainment (Finland)

GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan)

Alisports (China)

Segmentation by product type:

Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)

Tickets and Merchandise

Publisher Fees

Others



Segmentation by application:

Online

Offline

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC CountrieS.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Sports (eSports) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electronic Sports (eSports) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Sports (eSports) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Sports (eSports) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Sports (eSports) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

