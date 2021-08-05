EPHARMACIES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global ePharmacies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ePharmacies development in United States, Europe and China.
ePharmacy or Internet pharmacy or online pharmacy is an online platform which acts an an intermediary between consumer and the seller for the sale of medicines via online retail platforms.
North America dominated the ePharmacy market in 2017 with the largest market share. High adoption of ecommerce, increase in online orders, and growth in elderly population are some of the key factors that contribute to the large share of the market. Presence of well-established players and increase in pharmaceutical needs, especially of baby boomers, are also expected to drive growth.
The key players covered in this study
The Kroger Co.
Walgreen Co.
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
CVS Health
Express Scripts Holding Company
Giant Eagle, Inc.
DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)
Rowlands Pharmacy
OptumRx, Inc.
