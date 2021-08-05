Europe Hospital Bed Market by Type, Treatment, Power, Geography – Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

Europe hospital bed market achieved a value of $1.6 billion in the year 2015 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2016-2022. Depending upon the usage, there are variety of hospital beds that are available in the regional market such as general, birthing, pediatric, bariatric, pressure relief and others. Amongst the various types, general beds held the largest share of Europe hospital bed market, and is expected to attain a value of $854.4 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. The category is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, since general beds are used for all types of patients. The hospital bed market in the region has been growing due to several factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ongoing technological advancements.

The government of various countries are investing in healthcare expenditure, due to which the companies are focusing more on providing best facilities to the patients by developing innovative solutions for better care. For instance, in May 2017, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., unveiled its new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed, which is an advanced solution for wound care for patients with advanced wounds. The Envella bed’s differentiated technology provides an ideal healing environment for the prevention and treatment of advanced pressure injuries. Following that Howard Wright Limited launched a new ward bed M10, in July 2016, which can revolutionize patient care and safety. M10 has the most demanding standards and is made to focus on three key areas of concern namely, patient falls, pressure injuries and cross infection.

Some of the key players operating in the regional hospital bed market are Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, LINET spol. s.r.o., Howard Wright Limited, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Sunflower Medical Ltd., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Merivaara Corp., and Alpha-Fit GmbH.

