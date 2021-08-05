Garlic Salt Market to Remain Consistent During 2015 to 2021

Garlic Salt Market Overview

Garlic salt is a seasoned salt used as food seasoning made of a mixture of dried ground garlic and table salt with an anti-caking agent (e.g. calcium silicate). Basically, garlic powder is used as a substitute for real garlic or where the flavor of garlic without adding the salt like in a recipe that already has salt in it, but garlic salts are used at a place where garlic flavor is added along with the table salt. Garlic Salt has a large scale application in food industries. When it comes to the food industry, higher volume is being accounted for the preparation for different kinds of foods like Canned Foods, Meat/Fish Products, Marinades, Sauces & Soups and various dairy products. Consumers desires for tasty but at the same nutritional value-added food having less composition of sodium chloride.

Garlic Salt Market Dynamics

The increasing use of additives in production of food items and beverages has driven the demand for Garlic Salt. In the future, most of the garlic salt will be used as flavoring agents. Snacks market will continue to witness an optimistic growth ahead. The demand for different types of snacks is impacted by multiple factors, ranging from nutritional affluence to portability convenience. While fruit snacks remain the second most attractive product, bars are anticipated to witness monumental sales in the snacks market. The prosperity of bars in the landscape of snacks market can be attributed to the fact that snack bars are steadily replacing complete meals, primarily in fast-paced schedules of the working demographic. The study also recognizes several health-based claims such as a gluten-free, non-genetically modified organism (GMO), clean label, and low-sugar to drive the demand for snack bars. In addition, the global garlic salt market is witnessing a growing demand for these seasoned flavored salts in the forecast period.

However, the problem with garlic salt is that it’s associated with various health issues. First, high salt levels elevate the blood pressure and increase your risks of developing heart ailments and stroke. Furthermore, it has been associated with stomach cancers, which is likely to hinder the market growth of garlic salt.

Garlic Salt Market Segmentation

The global market for garlic salt is segmented on the basis of their application, sales channel & regions. On the basis of application, the Garlic Salt can be segmented into beverages, convenience food, sauces, dressings and condiments, bakery & confectionery, dairy products & others. Owing to the large application of Garlic Salt in the food industry, demand for garlic salt shows lucrative growth in the forecast period. On the basis of distribution, Garlic Salt can be segmented into direct to customer channel, modern trade channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket), Convenience store, Specialty Store, E-retailers (Third party online channel) and others. Garlic Salt has its main distribution flow coming modern trade and convenience store which are easily accessible for target customers. Due to rising internet penetration in the recent past globally, distribution of garlic salt through E- Retailers are expected to surge the market.

Garlic Salt Market Regional Overview

The global Garlic Salt market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Consumption rate of Garlic Salt is expected to be higher North America and European region since these two regions are well-established food market. The United States is being considered the largest Food and Beverages market in the world. Asia Pacific region is tagged as the emerging market for Garlic Salt which could be attributed to the strong growth rate witnessed in the food industry segment especially in countries like China, India and ASEAN. Despite the fact North America is being valued high in the Garlic Salt market, it is European region anticipated to have higher volume sales due to higher consumption rate of garlic salt witnessed by Food Industries as lightly smoked garlic becoming increasingly popular in the British & European cuisine.

Garlic Salt Market Competition Landscape

Leading manufacturer in the global garlic salt market are Saltworks, Jackobsen salt company, Panama Food, Maine Sea Salt Company, McCormick & Company, Inc, The Original Smoke & Spice Company Pty Ltd, The Organic Box, Foodtown and other prominent players.