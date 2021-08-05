Reportocean.com “Global Aircraft Leasing Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Aircraft Leasing Market Size study, by Aircraft Type (Wide Body, Narrow Body), by Lease Type (Dry leasing, Wet Leasing) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Aircraft Leasing Market to reach USD 68,321.4 billion by 2025.

Global Aircraft Leasing Market valued approximately USD 44,879 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.78% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global aircraft leasing market are risings investment in aircraft leasing, surging number of organization opting for leasing of aircrafts, increase in the number of air passengers coupled with increase in volume of freight and advancement in aircraft and airport infrastructure in less developed countries. Additionally, Strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors helps in boosting the growth of the market. The major restraining factor are escalating prices of crude oil, diminishing rates of leasing commercial aircrafts and volatility of fuel prices of global aircraft leasing market. Aircraft leasing refers to the leasing of aircraft operators to increase the capacity and operate the aircraft without bearing the financial burden of buying the aircraft. There are two types of commercial aircraft leasing; short term leasing which is also known as wet leasing and long term leasing which is also known as dry leasing. The aerospace industry either uses short-term leasing or long-term leasing or a combination of both. The major benefits of aircraft lease are eliminate the risk of owning a superseded asset, tax advantages allowances that many countries offer and it is an alternative to purchasing aircrafts that may provide advantages to companies in terms of cost effectiveness.

The regional analysis of Global Aircraft Leasing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted the dominant share in the global Aircraft Leasing market due to U.S. commercial aviation industry is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market. Europe is also expected to acquire significant share of the global commercial aircraft leasing market during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of low cost aircraft carriers. However, the Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period due to China is anticipated to be a potential center for commercial aircraft leasing with focus on regional and local players and easy aviation regulations over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The leading market player are:

• AerCap

• Air Lease Corporation

• BOC Aviation

• GECAS

• BBAM

• CIT Commercial Air

• Aviation Capital Group

• Boeing Capital Corporation

• SAAB Aircraft Leasing

• International Lease Finance Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Aircraft Type:

§ Wide Body

§ Narrow Body

By Lease Type:

§ Dry leasing

§ Wet Leasing

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Leasing Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

