Global Cold Plasma Market: Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2025 – Key Players like lasmatreat GmbH and Enercon Industries Corporation, CPI Plasma, Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies

Global Cold Plasma Market is expected to reach USD 3,156.1 million by 2025 from USD 943.1 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global Cold Plasma Market, By Regime Type (Atmospheric Pressure, Low Pressure), By Technology (Direct Treatment, Electrode Contact, Remote Treatment), By Industry (Electronics and Semiconductor, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Polymer and Plastic, Textile, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

lasmatreat GmbH and Enercon Industries Corporation, CPI Plasma, Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Baxter International, 3M, Covidien (Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies Gro, Coloplast, Smith & Nephew, P2i, Bovie Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat, Plasmatreat North America, Tantec A/S, Henniker Plasma, Vetaphone A/S, Enercon Industries and others.

Environment-Friendliness and Other Uses of Cold Plasma Techniques

Food Safety Worries

Great Capital Investment

Development of End-User Industries in Emerging Nations

Existence of Small Players

On the basis of regime type global cold plasma market is segmented into low pressure and atmospheric pressure. In 2018, atmospheric pressure is estimated to rule with 62.2% shares and will cross USD 1,984.7 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 16.6%.

On the basis of technology global cold plasma market is segmented into remote treatment, direct treatment and electrode contact. In 2018, direct treatment segment is estimated to rule with 63.3% shares and will cross USD 2,022.0 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 16.6%. However, remote treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 486.9 million in 2025 from USD 139.8 million in 2017.

On the basis of industry global cold plasma market is segmented into textile, polymer and plastic, electronics and semiconductor, food & agriculture and medical.

In 2018, electronics and semiconductor segment is estimated to rule with 27.6% shares and will cross USD 903.5 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.0%. The electronics and semiconductor is further sub segmented into coating, etching and thin film depositions. The polymer and plastic is further sub segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion and others. The textile is further sub segmented into finishing, dyeing/printing, sterilization and others. The food & agriculture is further sub segmented into packaging decontamination, food surface decontamination, wastewater treatment and seed germination. The medical is further sub segmented into wound healing, blood coagulation, dentistry, cancer treatment, dermatology and surgeries.

The global cold plasma market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cold plasma market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

