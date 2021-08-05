Global Construction Lubricants Market with Top Profiling Companies – Petrochina Company, Lukoil, Indian Oil Corporation, Sinopec, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Morris Lubricants, Penrite Oil, Valvoline, Liqui Moly GmbH

Construction Lubricants market report includes the competitive landscape which provides the depth analysis of the current technologies, market trends, and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. Construction Lubricants market report also offers an overview of revenue, sales, product demand, and supply of data, cost, and growth analysis during the forecast year.

The Global Construction Lubricants Market is expected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2025, from USD 12.58 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

To describe and forecast the Sorbitol Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.

TOP Competitors of Market:

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxonmobil

British Petroleum (BP)

Chevron Corporation

Total

The other players in the market are Petrochina Company, Lukoil, Indian Oil Corporation, Sinopec, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Morris Lubricants, Penrite Oil, Valvoline, Liqui Moly GmbH, ENI SPA, Addinol Lube Oil GmbH, Lubrication Engineers, Inc., FUCHS, Lubricating Specialties Company, Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., AFRILUBE, Leahy-Wolf, QALCO and many more.

Market Definition:

Lubricants are important for the proper functioning of a machine. The primary function of lubricants is to reduce friction and wear & tear. Lubricants secures against sludge formation and residual deposition over mechanical parts. Lubricants are also used to transfer heat as seals for gases, transmit power and prevent rust and corrosion. Lubricants are manufactured from base oils. The desired properties are imparted to lubricants by blending base oils with various additives such as viscosity index improvers, dispersants, and detergents. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, total spending rose up by 6.5% from the year 2015. In addition, in 2014, construction spending was up nearly 11.0% and in 2015 it raised 10.7%. According to U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the construction sector will have one of the largest increment in real output and will reach almost USD 1.2 trillion by 2020. Moreover, the U.S. population is expected to grow from 321.2 billion to 338 billion by 2020 which would require more construction. The increasing construction sector around the globe will demand higher machinery equipment’s which requires the lubricants for proper functioning. Hence will drive the growth for construction lubricants.

By Equipment Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Others

Global Construction Lubricants Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

Compressor Oil

Grease

Others

Regional Analysis For Construction Lubricants Market:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

Growth of construction sector in APAC and the Middle East & Africa.

Growing demand for high-quality lubricants

Rise in automation in construction sector

Market Restraint:

Technological advancements in construction lubricants

Oil rejuvenation

