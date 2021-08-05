Global Electric Toothbrush Industry Analysis 2019: Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Electric Toothbrush Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.

Global and Regional Electric Toothbrush market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Philips Sonicare

Oral-B(P & G)

Panasonic

Omron Healthcare

Colgate-Palmolive

FOREO

Wellness Oral Care

PURSONIC

Smilex

Kolibree

Interplak(Conair)

LION

LG

BAYER

LFCARE

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Rechargeables

Battery

By Application

Adults

Children

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

