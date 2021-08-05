Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container): Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
This report provides in depth study of “FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flow able products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.FIBCs are most often made of thick woven polyethylene or polypropylene. Normally measure around 110 cm or 45-48 inches in diameter and varies in height from 100 cm up to 200 cm or 35 to 80 inches. Its capacity is normally around 1000 kg or 2000 lbs, but the larger units can store even more.
Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Global-Pak
BAG Corp
Greif
Conitex Sonoco
Berry Plastics
AmeriGlobe
LC Packaging
RDA Bulk Packaging
Sackmaker
Langston
Taihua Group
Halsted
Intertape Polymer
MiniBulk
Jumbo Bag
Wellknit
Bulk Lift
Dongxing Plastic
Yantai Haiwan
Yixing Huafu
Changfeng Bulk
Shenzhen Riversky
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Type A FIBCs
Type B FIBCs
Type C FIBCs
Type D FIBCs
By End-User / Application
Food Products
Chemicals
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Global-Pak
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 BAG Corp
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Greif
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Conitex Sonoco
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Berry Plastics
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 AmeriGlobe
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 LC Packaging
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 RDA Bulk Packaging
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Sackmaker
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Langston
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Taihua Group
12.12 Halsted
12.13 Intertape Polymer
12.14 MiniBulk
12.15 Jumbo Bag
12.16 Wellknit
12.17 Bulk Lift
12.18 Dongxing Plastic
12.19 Yantai Haiwan
12.20 Yixing Huafu
12.21 Changfeng Bulk
12.22 Shenzhen Riversky
