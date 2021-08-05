Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024 – Key Players like Bentley Systems, Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes, GE, Caliper Corporation, Autodesk, Esri, Takor Group Ltd

The Geographic Information Systems market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the Geographic Information Systems market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The global Geographic Information Systems market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

The Global Geographic Information Systems Market accounted for USD 6.1 billion and growing at a CAGR of 11.3% forecast to 2024.

FREE | Sample Report Available at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-geographic-information-system-gis-market

Global Geographic Information Systems Market By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa), By Product Type (Hardware, Software, Data Model); By Application by End-Users (Agriculture, Construction And Navigation, Oil And Gas, Asset Management, Environment Monitoring, Disaster Management, And Grid Management) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Some of the major players of the global geographical information systems market are

Bentley Systems Inc.,

Topcon Corporaion,

Hexagon AB,

Pitney Bowes Inc,

Macdonald,

Dettwiler and Associates Ltd

GE, Caliper Corporation, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd, Autodesk, Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Autodesk, Inc., Takor Group Ltd., Amigocloud, Inc., Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Pasco Corporation, Ubisense Group Plc. among others.

For Customized Reports and Discount on Premium Report, Mail us @ [email protected]

Global market Segmentation of Geographic Information Systems

The GIS market is segmented on the basis of components into

hardware,

software and

data models

The hardware sub segment is further categorized on the basis of product type into

total stations,

GIS collectors,

GPS antennas,

Lidar and

imaging sensors

While the software market subsegment is further categorized based on compatibility into

desktop GIS,

mobile GIS,

web GIS,

server GIS and

remote sensing GIS

The data models are of two types’ vector and raster data models.

The global GIS market is also segmented on the basis of applications into 4 types

mapping,

surveying,

telematics and

navigation and location based services

On the basis of end user the global geographical information systems market is further segmented into

agriculture,

Construction and navigation,

oil and gas,

asset management,

environment monitoring,

disaster management, and

grid management among others

Inquiry before Buying at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-geographic-information-system-gis-market

On the basis of geography, global geographical information systems market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for geographical information systems market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyse and do more affective investments.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of geographical information systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Place Purchase order for Global Geographical Information Systems Market https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-geographic-information-system-gis-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]