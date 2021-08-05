Helicopter Market 2019

A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally. These attributes allow helicopters to be used in congested or isolated areas where fixed-wing aircraft and many forms of VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft cannot perform.

The increasing demand for medium helicopters, shift towards civil helicopters market, growing joint ventures between global manufacturers, increased demand for technologically advanced combat helicopters, increasing up-gradation of existing fleet, tie-up between helicopters manufacturers and aviation colleges are the key growth drivers for the global helicopter market. Several countries have high demand for helicopters in their defense sector, which finally shows a growth in the market.

Civil helicopters are widely being used by government bodies, mainly for law-enforcement activities and emergency response services. The market in civil sector provides helicopters for various purposes including transportation, private use, government use, and other purposes. The most popular helicopters are light helicopters with MTOW 3,175kg or less. The civil helicopter is estimated to have increased demand in emergency medical services and corporate sector. Increasing customer compliance for more equipped and sophisticated avionics, and flight safety are expected to fuel the growth of the global helicopter market. As an outcome, the global OEMs are continuously developing helicopters with specialized safety features, precisely designed to perform specific activities.

The global Helicopter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Helicopter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Helicopter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airbus

Bell Helicopter Textron

Boeing

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Russian Helicopters

…

Segment by Type

Light

Medium

Heavy

Segment by Application

Medical Services

Corporate Services

Disaster Management

Law Enforcement

Oil and Gas

Defense

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Helicopter Manufacturers

Helicopter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Helicopter Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

