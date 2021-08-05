Global High-Fiber Biscuit Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Global High-Fiber Biscuit Market

Major ingredients used in high-fiber biscuits are oats, wheat grains, and wheat bran. Furthermore, we have also considered biscuits with packaging labels such as whole grain, multi-grain, wheat grain, whole-wheat, digestive high-fiber or hi-fiber, muesli, and oats or those described as being high in fiber in their product description. As the consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about ingredients and health benefits, many players in the market are emphasizing on factors like low sugar and low-calorie content to develop health and wellness biscuits. Many players are also introducing organic products, eliminating artificial flavors and preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups (HFCS), and other such unhealthy ingredients.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mondelēz International

Pladis

Parle Products

Continental Biscuits

Galletas Gullón

Kellogg

Life Fit Health Foods

Nairn’s Oatcakes

RYVITA

UNIBIC India

Walkers Shortbread

Weetabix

The growing demand for sugar-free high-fiber biscuits will drive the growth prospects for the global high-fiber biscuit market until the end of 2023. One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for sugar-free biscuitsamong consumers is the increasing number of diabetes cases in various parts of the world. Also, according to the industry research report, it has been estimated that nearly 64% of men and 54% of women in the UK is overweight, and nearly 40% of the US population is obese by 2023. Moreover, since many consumers refer labels on various high fiber food and beverage products to determine the sugar content, the biscuit manufacturers are increasingly focusing on introducing a variety of sugar-free high-fiber biscuits for different product applications.

The global High-Fiber Biscuit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Fiber Biscuit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Fiber Biscuit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plain and Sandwich Biscuits

Cookie

Crackers, Thins, Crackerbread, And Crispbread

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

