Global Hot Dogs Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Hot Dogs is a food usually made from ground meat with a skin around it. Typically, a sausage is formed in a casing traditionally made from intestine, but sometimes synthetic. A hot dog (also spelled hotdog) is a cooked sausage, traditionally grilled or steamed and served in a sliced bun as a sandwich. A regular hot dog (a 45 gram serving) contains 150 calories, 13 grams of fat, and 5 grams of protein.

The global Hot Dogs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hot Dogs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Hot Dogs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hot Dogs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hot Dogs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hot Dogs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

WH Group (Smithfield Foods)

Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands)

Oscar Mayer

Campofrío Food Group

Hormel

Bar-S Foods

Pilgrim’s Pride

Johnsonville Sausage

Kunzler & Co

Vienna Beef

Carolina Packers

Market size by Product

Pork Hot Dogs

Chicken Hot Dogs

Beef Hot Dogs

Others

Market size by End User

Hotel & Restaurant

Barbecue

Personal

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hot Dogs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hot Dogs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hot Dogs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Hot Dogs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hot Dogs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hot Dogs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hot Dogs Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hot Dogs Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Pork Hot Dogs

1.4.3 Chicken Hot Dogs

1.4.4 Beef Hot Dogs

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Hot Dogs Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hotel & Restaurant

1.5.3 Barbecue

1.5.4 Personal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hot Dogs Market Size

2.1.1 Global Hot Dogs Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hot Dogs Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Hot Dogs Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Hot Dogs Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Hot Dogs Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Hot Dogs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hot Dogs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hot Dogs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Hot Dogs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Hot Dogs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hot Dogs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hot Dogs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Hot Dogs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Hot Dogs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hot Dogs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hot Dogs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hot Dogs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 WH Group (Smithfield Foods)

11.1.1 WH Group (Smithfield Foods) Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 WH Group (Smithfield Foods) Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 WH Group (Smithfield Foods) Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.1.5 WH Group (Smithfield Foods) Recent Development

11.2 Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands)

11.2.1 Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands) Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands) Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.2.5 Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands) Recent Development

11.3 Oscar Mayer

11.3.1 Oscar Mayer Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.3.5 Oscar Mayer Recent Development

11.4 Campofrío Food Group

11.4.1 Campofrío Food Group Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Campofrío Food Group Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Campofrío Food Group Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.4.5 Campofrío Food Group Recent Development

11.5 Hormel

11.5.1 Hormel Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Hormel Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Hormel Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.5.5 Hormel Recent Development

11.6 Bar-S Foods

11.6.1 Bar-S Foods Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Bar-S Foods Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Bar-S Foods Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.6.5 Bar-S Foods Recent Development

11.7 Pilgrim’s Pride

11.7.1 Pilgrim’s Pride Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Pilgrim’s Pride Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Pilgrim’s Pride Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.7.5 Pilgrim’s Pride Recent Development

11.8 Johnsonville Sausage

11.8.1 Johnsonville Sausage Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Johnsonville Sausage Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Johnsonville Sausage Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.8.5 Johnsonville Sausage Recent Development

11.9 Kunzler & Co

11.9.1 Kunzler & Co Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Kunzler & Co Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Kunzler & Co Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.9.5 Kunzler & Co Recent Development

11.10 Vienna Beef

11.10.1 Vienna Beef Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Vienna Beef Hot Dogs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Vienna Beef Hot Dogs Products Offered

11.10.5 Vienna Beef Recent Development

11.11 Carolina Packers

Continuous…

