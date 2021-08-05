Global Hydroponics Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Hydroponics is a subset of hydroculture, the method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. Terrestrial plants may be grown with only their roots exposed to the mineral solution, or the roots may be supported by an inert medium, such as perlite or gravel. The nutrients in hydroponics can come from an array of different sources; these can include but are not limited to byproduct from fish waste, duck manure, or commercial fertilisers.

In commercial hydroponic production, the primary hydroponic system used is the aggregate hydroponic system as most of the majorly used hydroponic growth techniques are a part of this system.

Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in hydroponic smart greenhouse horticulture. Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. However, in The Netherlands, growers mostly cultivate their plants in simple tunnel-like greenhouses without the use of climate control technologies. Hydroponics has flourished in Scandinavian countries where traditional agriculture is nearly impossible during the winter season.

Global Hydroponics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydroponics.

This report researches the worldwide Hydroponics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Hydroponics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Hydroponics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Hydroponics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Koninklijke Philips

Argus Control Systems

Heliospectra

Logiqs

Lumigrow

General Hydroponics

American Hydroponics

Greentech Agro

Hydrodynamics International

Hydrofarm

Oxygen Pot Systems

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665527-global-hydroponics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Hydroponics Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Aggregate Hydroponic Systems

Liquid Hydroponic Systems

By Equipment

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Communication Technology

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

Hydroponics Breakdown Data by Application

Tomato

Lettuce & Leafy

Cucumber

Pepper

Strawberry

Others

Hydroponics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hydroponics capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Hydroponics manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydroponics :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Hydroponics Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydroponics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hydroponics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aggregate Hydroponic Systems

1.4.3 Liquid Hydroponic Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hydroponics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tomato

1.5.3 Lettuce & Leafy

1.5.4 Cucumber

1.5.5 Pepper

1.5.6 Strawberry

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydroponics Production

2.1.1 Global Hydroponics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hydroponics Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Hydroponics Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Hydroponics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Hydroponics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Hydroponics Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Hydroponics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hydroponics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hydroponics Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Hydroponics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hydroponics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hydroponics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Hydroponics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Koninklijke Philips

8.1.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.1.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Argus Control Systems

8.2.1 Argus Control Systems Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.2.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Heliospectra

8.3.1 Heliospectra Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.3.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Logiqs

8.4.1 Logiqs Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.4.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Lumigrow

8.5.1 Lumigrow Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.5.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 General Hydroponics

8.6.1 General Hydroponics Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.6.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 American Hydroponics

8.7.1 American Hydroponics Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.7.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Greentech Agro

8.8.1 Greentech Agro Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.8.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Hydrodynamics International

8.9.1 Hydrodynamics International Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.9.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Hydrofarm

8.10.1 Hydrofarm Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroponics

8.10.4 Hydroponics Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Oxygen Pot Systems

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665527-global-hydroponics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665527-global-hydroponics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-hydroponics-market-2019-industry-key-players-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-2025/470156

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 470156