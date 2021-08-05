Global Mobile Medical Apps Market: Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024 – Key Players like Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor Inc., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Nike, Philips, AT&T, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation

The Mobile Medical Apps market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the Mobile Medical Apps market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The global Mobile Medical Apps market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

The Global Mobile Medical Apps Market is accounted for USD 15.8 billion and growing at a CAGR of 33.7% forecast to 2024.

Key Players: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor Inc., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Nike, Philips, AT&T, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Nokia, Jawbone, OMRON Group, Omron Industrial Automation Europe, OMRON Asia Pacific, BioTelemetry, Inc., athenahealth, AgaMatrix, Agamatrix Europe Limited, AgaMatrix Europe, iHealth Labs, iHealth Labs Europe among others.

Competitive Analysis

The Mobile Medical Apps Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile medical apps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms.

Concerns over securities and compliances

Potential risks in clinical settings

Lack of professional involvements

Increasing utilization of connected devices and health apps for the management of chronic diseases.

Rising cost containment in healthcare delivery

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

Reasons to Buy This Report

Current and future of Mobile Medical Apps Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Market Segments

On the basis of geography, report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. Among these, North America dominates the global mobile medical apps market.

On the basis of application, the global mobile medical apps market is segmented into

nursing tools,

drug references,

medical references,

clinical support systems

On the basis of devices, the global mobile medical apps market is segmented into

blood glucose meters,

BP monitors,

neurological monitoring,

cardiac monitoring, and

apnea & sleep monitoring

On the basis of therapeutic segments, the global mobile medical apps market is divided into cardiovascular,

diabetes,

respiratory,

neurology

On the basis of end users, global mobile medical apps market is segmented into

healthcare providers,

healthcare payers

