Global Molded Interconnect Device Market In Retail to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate of 13.2% by 2025 | Top Leading Players – MacDermind Inc., Molex Llc, LPKF, TE Connectivity, HARTING Technology Group

The Global Molded Interconnect Device Market is expected to reach USD 2119.85 million by 2025, from USD 786.21 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the miticides market are Syngenta, Gowan Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, FMC Corporation, UPL, Mantis Plant Protection LLC, and DowDuPont.

Market Definition:

Molded interconnected devices refer to devices interconnected to or molded with circuits to perform functions other than the devices primarily made for. For instance, the calling feature in the steering wheel, the function is made available by interconnecting systems of a headset and subsequent circuits being molded in the steering wheel of the car. With continuous innovation and desire for new technology, the number of patents in molded interconnect devices (MID) has seen a two fold increase since 2010. Back in 20th century MID’s hailed as breakthrough innovation but failed drastically, today with cost optimization and new process along with materials and emergence of new technologies, it is easier for MIDs and manufacturers to penetrate in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global molded interconnect device market is segmented based on product type, process type, end users, and geographical segments.

Based on the product , the market is further segmented into antennae and connectivity modules, sensors, connectors and switches, lighting and others.

, the market is further segmented into antennae and connectivity modules, sensors, connectors and switches, lighting and others. Based on process , the market is further segmented into laser direct structuring, two-shot molding, others.

, the market is further segmented into laser direct structuring, two-shot molding, others. Based on end users , the market is further segmented into automotive, consumer products, healthcare, industrial, military and aerospace, telecommunication and computing, and others.

, the market is further segmented into automotive, consumer products, healthcare, industrial, military and aerospace, telecommunication and computing, and others. Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global molded interconnect device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global molded interconnect device market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Harting has collaborated with Ticona on developing antennas, security applications, commercial sensors etc. Recently DuPont has come up with a palladium doped 2-shot molding in MID.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High trends of wearable devices and its penetration in the market.

Increasing focus on reducing electronic wastes.

Increasing usage of MID in healthcare.

Internet of Things (IoT) and its growing demand among industries.

High costs of raw materials and tooling.

Extent of incompatibility with other electronic systems.

