Global Nutricosmetics Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024 |Top Key Players- Beiersdorf, BASF, Frutarom, GSK, ExcelVite Sdn Bhd, Danone, IMCD N.V., Lonza, Quest Vitamins Limited, Martek Biosciences, Functionalab (Functionalab Group), Ferrosan Medical Devices A/S

Asia-Pacific dominates the global nutricosmetics market in terms of geography. The demand for nutricosmetics in Asia-Pacific is due to the huge population and growing health awareness among the consumers in developing nations such as China and India. The increasing demand for “beauty from within products” is another factor which is influencing the growth of the nutricosmetics market. The nutricosmetics market in Europe is mainly driven by growing demand for beauty and health supplements.

Nutricosmetics are oral based natural health products containing targeted nutrients and antioxidants that are used for treatment of the skin, hair and nails. Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements which support the function and the structure of the skin. Many micronutrients have this effect.

The global nutricosmetics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and ingredient type. On the basis of product type, the market can be divided into pill nutricosmetics and liquid nutricosmetics. The liquid nutricosmetics market is comparatively larger as compared to the pill nutricosmetics market.

Based on the application, the market for nutricosmetics can be classified into personal care, hair care, skin care, healthcare, digestive health, heart health, weight management and others. On the basis of ingredient type, the global market for nutrichemicals can be segmented into carotenoids, vitamins, omega 3 fatty acids and others.

New products development in the nutricosmetics market is the key trend in the market. Customer adoption of nutricosmetics can be improved by increasing the accessibility factor, a trend that is becoming more and more prominent in the health space, Particularly due to increasing aging population, the global nutricosmetics market is witnessing substantial growth.

