Global Portable Electric Scooter Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Portable Electric Scooter Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Portable Electric Scooter Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global market size of Portable Electric Scooter in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Portable Electric Scooter in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Portable Electric Scooter market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Portable Electric Scooter market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
IO Hawk
Segway
Jetson
Megawheels
Glion Scooters
Xiaomi
Golabs Inc
SWAGTRON
MERCANE, Inc
Market size by Product
250W
500W
Others
Market size by End User
Children
Adult
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Portable Electric Scooter market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Portable Electric Scooter market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Portable Electric Scooter companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Portable Electric Scooter submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Electric Scooter Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 250W
1.4.3 500W
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Children
1.5.3 Adult
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Portable Electric Scooter Market Size
2.1.1 Global Portable Electric Scooter Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Portable Electric Scooter Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Portable Electric Scooter Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Portable Electric Scooter Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Portable Electric Scooter Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 IO Hawk
11.1.1 IO Hawk Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 IO Hawk Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 IO Hawk Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.1.5 IO Hawk Recent Development
11.2 Segway
11.2.1 Segway Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Segway Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Segway Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.2.5 Segway Recent Development
11.3 Jetson
11.3.1 Jetson Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Jetson Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Jetson Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.3.5 Jetson Recent Development
11.4 Megawheels
11.4.1 Megawheels Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Megawheels Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Megawheels Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.4.5 Megawheels Recent Development
11.5 Glion Scooters
11.5.1 Glion Scooters Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Glion Scooters Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Glion Scooters Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.5.5 Glion Scooters Recent Development
11.6 Xiaomi
11.6.1 Xiaomi Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Xiaomi Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Xiaomi Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.6.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
11.7 Golabs Inc
11.7.1 Golabs Inc Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Golabs Inc Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Golabs Inc Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.7.5 Golabs Inc Recent Development
11.8 SWAGTRON
11.8.1 SWAGTRON Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 SWAGTRON Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 SWAGTRON Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.8.5 SWAGTRON Recent Development
11.9 MERCANE, Inc
11.9.1 MERCANE, Inc Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 MERCANE, Inc Portable Electric Scooter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 MERCANE, Inc Portable Electric Scooter Products Offered
11.9.5 MERCANE, Inc Recent Development
Continued….
