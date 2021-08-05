Global Power Module Packaging: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Power Module Packaging Market 2019

A power electronic module or power module acts as a physical container for the storage of several power components, usually power semiconductor devices.

The market growth is driven by reduction in wastage of energy, use of efficient distributed cooling schemes, reduction in footprint, and consequent increase in power density.

The global Power Module Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Power Module Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Module Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Star Automations

DyDac Controls

SEMIKRON

IXYS Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

SanRex Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

GaN Module

SiC Module

FET Module

IGBT Module

Thyristors

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles (EV)/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Motors

Rail Tractions

Wind Turbines

Photovoltaic Equipment

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Power Module Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Module Packaging

1.2 Power Module Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Module Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 GaN Module

1.2.3 SiC Module

1.2.4 FET Module

1.2.5 IGBT Module

1.2.6 Thyristors

1.3 Power Module Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Power Module Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electric Vehicles (EV)/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

1.3.3 Motors

1.3.4 Rail Tractions

1.3.5 Wind Turbines

1.3.6 Photovoltaic Equipment

1.4 Global Power Module Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Power Module Packaging Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Power Module Packaging Market Size

1.5.1 Global Power Module Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Power Module Packaging Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Module Packaging Business

7.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated

7.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Star Automations

7.2.1 Star Automations Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Star Automations Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DyDac Controls

7.3.1 DyDac Controls Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DyDac Controls Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SEMIKRON

7.4.1 SEMIKRON Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SEMIKRON Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 IXYS Corporation

7.5.1 IXYS Corporation Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 IXYS Corporation Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Infineon Technologies AG

7.6.1 Infineon Technologies AG Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Infineon Technologies AG Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SanRex Corporation

7.10.1 SanRex Corporation Power Module Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Power Module Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SanRex Corporation Power Module Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

