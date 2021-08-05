Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report: Positive long-term growth outlook 2024 by Top Key Vendors like: Cardinal Health Inc., MallinckrodtPlc., GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging SpA, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Nordion Inc.

The report contains all the market drivers and restrains of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market which are derived from SWOT analysis, the report also contains the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis which informs about the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, Bargaining power of customers, bargaining power of suppliers, Industry rivalry to the organization.

“Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market” is predictable to reach USD 9.49 billion by 2024 from USD 4.87 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Recent Developments:

Recent trends in the radiopharmaceuticals market such as growing disease which targeted cancer therapy, increasing awareness, expanding applications of molecular imaging, technological advancement, increasing trend of radio-labelled peptides and monoclonal antibodies for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer tumors and increasing use of SPECT & PET scans is expected to drive the market in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Radiopharmaceuticals are mostly used for treatment of cancer, bone pain, and thyroid cancer. In the U.S. cancer is second fatal disease whereas in the UK it is the leading cause of death. In most of the third world countries cancer appears much lower. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Globally, nearly 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. In 2016, an estimated 1.6 million new cases of cancer was diagnosed in the United States and 0.5 million people died from the disease.

On the other hand, shorter half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, stringent regulatory guidelines and competition from conventional diagnostic procedures are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of radiopharmaceuticals market.

Market Segmentation:

The global market is segmented based on type, procedural volumes, application, sources, end-user, and geography.

On the basis of type, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is sub-segmented into

Diagnostic

Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

In 2017, diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals segment dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest in the forecast period. This is due to the production of MO-99 in the U.S., FDA approvals of radiopharmaceuticals, initiatives of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), new irradiation facility in Germany, installation of PET scanners in India, andgovernment investments in Rest of Asia-Pacific.

On the basis of procedural volumes, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is sub-segmented into

Diagnostic procedure

single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) radiopharmaceuticals

positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic procedures

beta emitters

alpha emitters

brachy therapy

On the basis of application, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is sub-segmented into

diagnostic application

single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) –

positron emission tomography (PET)- oncology, cardiology, neurology and others

therapeutic application

thyroid,

bone metastasis,

lymphoma,

endocrine tumours

others

On the basis of sources, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is sub-segmented into

nuclear reactors

cyclotrons

On the basis of end user, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is sub-segmented into

hospitals,

ambulatory surgical centers,

diagnostic centers,

cancer research institutes and

others

In 2017, hospital segment dominate the market with the highest market share due to accessibility of highly skilled medical practitioners in the radiology departments of hospitals.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market report give rising open doors in the market and the future effect of significant drivers and difficulties and, bolster leaders in settling on practical business choices. Radiopharmaceuticals are a group of pharmaceuticals drug which have radioactivity. It can be used as diagnostic and therapeutic agent. Radiopharmaceuticals are unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which are used in major clinical area for diagnosis or therapy. The procedures and facilities for the production, use, and storage of radiopharmaceuticals are subject to licensing by national or regional authorities.

Top Challengers:

Cardinal Health Inc.

MallinckrodtPlc.

GE Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging SpA

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Nordion Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

IBA Molecular Imaging

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Among others.

