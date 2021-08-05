Global Robot Assisted PCI Market by Top Manufacturers – General Electric Company, Medtronic, Stryker, Philips, ClaroNav., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, MAKO Surgical Corp, SRI International, Accuray Incorporated

Competitive Analysis

The global robot assisted PCI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of robot assisted PCI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

There are several global sectors which are best in making the best revenue for robot assisted PCI market in the Healthcare IT industry and several top players are dominating the market with the help of their skills and knowledge about the market such as definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The top player’s moves like their recent product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations are the one which mostly affect the market in terms of

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Market Analysis

The Global Robot Assisted PCI Market is expected to reach USD 17.79 Billion by 2025, from USD 3.58 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the market are

General Electric Company,

Medtronic,

Stryker,

Philips,

,

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Services,

MAKO Surgical Corp,

SRI International,

Accuray Incorporated,

THINK Surgical, Inc.,

Hansen Medical,

Mazor Robotics.,

Smith & Nephew.,

Curexo Technology,

Maxar Technologies Ltd, & among others.

In October 2015, FDA grants clearance to Corindus’s second-generation vascular robotic “CorPath system”. The device is first FDA cleared device in robotics assisted PCI. Through this clearance Corindus’s is the first company which got approval in the U.S. In February 2018, FDA again gave clearance to CorPath GRX System in peripheral vascular interventions. This proves that Corindus’s one be the great players in the robotic assisted PCI.

On April 26, 2017 Corindus Vascular Robotics announced the live broadcast of robotic-assisted PCI using corpath GRX to TCT Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea.

On September 27, 2017, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. announced the opening of the first international CorPath GRX Robotic Center in Tokyo, Japan. The Royal Philips Electronics NV (PHIA) has partnered with Corindus Vascular Robotics to exclusively distribute its CorPath 200 system, a robotic assisted system for minimally invasive treatment of coronary artery disease.

On August 2017 the Journal of Healthcare Engineering published a report stating the emergence of advanced technology in robotic surgery. The development of augmented reality devices has allowed the doctors to incorporate data visualization into diagnostic and treatment procedures to improve work efficiency, safety, and cost. This technology also plays a key role in enhancing surgical training activities for new operators and doctors.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type,

Compound topology

Based on the application

ENT

Oncology

Based on the geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

