Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market: Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market: Overview

With increasing competition in most of the industries, high demand for selling products/services differently is being witnessed. This is leading to growing adoption of sales pipeline management software. Companies use Sales Pipeline Management Software for effective management of their sales process. A few years ago, the sales process was one of the most underrated processes. However, with the growth in competition, companies are focusing on the implementation of the efficient sales pipeline management software solutions. Sales pipeline management software helps users in managing important client details and facilitates communication with leads on the basis of order book. Sales pipeline management software solutions were developed to facilitate the generation of topline revenue. That apart, ales pipeline management software also manage complex sales processes by tracking emails and sales calls automatically, thereby allowing business holders to focus on other important work. Sales pipeline management software allow users to manage the initial phase of marketing while closing deals, which helps in management of cash flow and minimizing capital expenditure.

Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

The sales pipeline management software market is in its growth stage. Sales pipeline management software makes client records automatically and adds, edits and deletes deal stages and properties without any help. That apart, Sales pipeline management software push deals forward by assigning tasks to users. They then drag and drop deals between stages when those deals are successful. These factors are driving the growth of the Sales pipeline management software market. Another factor driving the sales pipeline management software market is high adoption of this software among mid-size and small-size organizations due to its capability of providing data within time. Increasing preference for automation is another important factor driving the growth of the Sales Pipeline Management Software market. On the other hand, less knowledge about its process is one of the major challenges being witnessed in the global Sales Pipeline Management Software market.

Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market: Segmentation

The global Sales Pipeline Management Software market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment and region. On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment, the market can be segmented into on premise and cloud deployment. Based on geographical regions, the Sales Pipeline Management Software market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and other APAC, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market: Industry Key Players and Recent Developments

In June 2016, FreshDesk, a customer engagement company launched a new solution called “freshsales” — a customer relationship management (CRM) solution and sales system, designed for sales representatives working in ‘high­velocity environments’.

In August 2016, Zoho, a CRM provider launched a new CRM sales pipeline management software. The new CRM suite supports email, social media, live chat, and phone communications and enables efficient engagement between sales teams and their customers across all channels.

Global vendors in the Sales Pipeline Management Software market include HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Pipeline deals, Pipeliner, Pipedrive.com, PowerObjects and others. Software vendors are continuously focusing on product advancements and integrating their products with the leading retailers to sustain their market position and increase their market share in the Sales pipeline management software market.

Global Sales Pipeline Management Software Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global market for Sales Pipeline Management Software, on the basis of region, can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and other APAC, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the Sales pipeline management software market in terms of revenue generation owing to rapid technological adoption and implementation of automation in total sales management. Latin America and Western Europe regions follow North America due to increasing business opportunities and APEJ and Japan are expected to grow with the highest CAGRs over the forecast period due to the rapid increase in the industries.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

