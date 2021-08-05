Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to reach USD 8800 million by 2026: CAGR 7.7% with Natus Medical Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CareFusion Corporation, Curative Medical Inc., ResMed and others
Sleep Apnea Devices report is a comprehensive study on how the current state is for Sleep Apnea Devices market. This report provides a thorough synopsis for the Health Care Device industry. It includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and for most important the industry chain structure along with market trends and uses SWOT analysis. The report gives a deep knowledge about Sleep Apnea Devices Market and shows the important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, merges and research in the Health Care Device industry. This report provides the forecast for the years 2019 to 2026.
Market Analysis:
Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to reach USD 8800 million by 2026 from USD 7800 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.
Key Players:
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Nihon Kohden
- CareFusion Corporation
- Curative Medical
- ResMed
- Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited
- SomnoMed
- BMC Medical
- Compumedics Limited
- NatusMedical
- DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Global Medical Holdings
- Itamar Medical
- Weinmann Medical Technology
- Cleveland Medical Devices
- SOMNOmedics GmbH
- Deymed Diagnostic
- NovaSom
- Medtronic
Competitive Analysis
Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sleep Apnea Devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Key Drivers in Sleep Apnea Devices Market:
Some of the major factors driving the market for sleep apnea devices market are technological advancement, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population, and changing lifestyle, rising acceptance of home healthcare, increasing awareness of health, changing lifestyles, increasing aging population, rising prevalence of sleep disorder, improving diagnosis rates, introduction to new technologies which improves patient comfort, increasing healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income.
- Globally diagnostic device is driving the market with highest market share along with the highest CAGR.
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is dominating the Pulse Oximeters Market.
- Hospitals segment is dominating the global sleep apnea devices market in 2016 and this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.
Segmentation:
The global sleep apnea device market is segmented on the basis of
- product type
- end user
- geography
On the basis of type, sleep apnea device market is categorized into:
- diagnostic devices
- therapeutic devices.
In 2017, diagnostic devices segment is expected to dominate the market with 60.3% market share.
On the basis of product type, the diagnostic sleep apnea device market is segmented into
- Sleep Apnea Device
- respiratory polygraphs
- pulse oximeters
- actigraph systems
Sleep Apnea Device segment is expected to dominate the market in future along with the highest growing CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the therapeutic sleep apnea devices are segmented into
- positive airway pressure devices (PAP)
- continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP)
- automatically adjusting positive airway pressure devices (APAP)
- masks
- adaptive servo ventilation
- airway clearance system
- oxygen concentrators
- oral appliances and accessories
On the basis of end users, the global sleep apnea devices market is further segmented into
- hospitals
- sleep clinics
- community healthcare
- home healthcare
In 2017, the hospitals segment dominates the global sleep apnea device market.
Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
