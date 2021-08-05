Global Smart Helmet Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Smart helmets are embedded with sensors and additional mounted devices that collect data and information as well as assist users. Smart helmets are increasingly being used by motorcyclists and bicyclists, apart from their use by industrial workers and firefighters. Smart helmets consist of action cameras and GPS navigation systems that assist users. Smart helmets are used to protect users from any head injury. These helmets are powered by augmented reality and a robust sensor package. Smart helmets enhance situational awareness and improve efficiency by offering more information to users.

Motorcycle and bicycle users are increasingly adopting smart helmets as protection against accidents and collisions. The increase in outdoor recreation activities such as off-road and on-road cycling, and motorcycling, and growing motorcycle production will contribute to the growth of this market in the motorcycle and bicycle segment.

The American countries, primarily the US and Canada, witness an increase in the participation of motorcyclists in off-road recreational activities and a high adoption of smart helmets by firefighters. Additionally, the growth of the end-user industries and the increasing incorporation of IoT applications, will also contribute to the growth of the smart helmet market in the Americas.

The global Smart Helmet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Helmet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bell Helmets

Sena Technologies

Daqri

Forcite Helmet Systems

Jarvish

Livall

Babaali

Lumos Helmet

Nand Logic

Nexsys

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Full Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Other

Segment by Application

Motorcycle and Bicycle

Industrial

Firefighting

Other

Table of Contents

1 Smart Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Helmet

1.2 Smart Helmet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Helmet Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Full Face Helmet

1.2.3 Half Helmet

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Smart Helmet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Helmet Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Motorcycle and Bicycle

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Firefighting

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Smart Helmet Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Helmet Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Helmet Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Helmet Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Helmet Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Helmet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Helmet Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Helmet Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Helmet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Helmet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Helmet Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Helmet Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Helmet Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Helmet Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Helmet Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Helmet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Helmet Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Helmet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Helmet Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Helmet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Helmet Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Helmet Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Helmet Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Helmet Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Helmet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Helmet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Helmet Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Helmet Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Helmet Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Helmet Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Helmet Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Helmet Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Helmet Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Helmet Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Helmet Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Helmet Business

7.1 Bell Helmets

7.1.1 Bell Helmets Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bell Helmets Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sena Technologies

7.2.1 Sena Technologies Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sena Technologies Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Daqri

7.3.1 Daqri Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Daqri Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Forcite Helmet Systems

7.4.1 Forcite Helmet Systems Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Forcite Helmet Systems Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jarvish

7.5.1 Jarvish Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jarvish Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Livall

7.6.1 Livall Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Livall Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Babaali

7.7.1 Babaali Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Babaali Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lumos Helmet

7.8.1 Lumos Helmet Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lumos Helmet Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nand Logic

7.9.1 Nand Logic Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nand Logic Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nexsys

7.10.1 Nexsys Smart Helmet Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smart Helmet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nexsys Smart Helmet Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

