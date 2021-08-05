Global Source Measure Unit Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2026: Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments, Yokogawa, Advantest, VIAVI Solutions, Chroma ATE Inc., Teradyne, VX Instruments GmbH, Tektronix, Aemulus Corporation Sdn Bhd

Global source measure unit market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 748.59 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1385.59 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing adoption of source measure unit due to its high-level of integration capabilities and flexibility with different electronic devices.

Global Source Measure Unit Market, By Type (Precision SMUs, General-Purpose SMUs, Application-Specific SMUs), Form Factor (Benchtop, Modular), Application (Semiconductor Devices, Sensors, Light-Emitting Diodes, Green Energy Products, Precision Electronics, Nanomaterials), End-User (IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industries), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Source Measure Unit Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the source measure unit market are –

Keysight Technologies,

Fortive,

ROHDE&SCHWARZ,

National Instruments,

Yokogawa Electric Corporation,

ADVANTEST CORPORATION,

VIAVI Solutions Inc.,

CHROMA ATE INC.,

Teradyne Inc.,

VX Instruments GmbH,

TEKTRONIX INC.,

Aemulus Corporation Sdn Bhd,

Marvin Test Solutions Inc.,

Mouser Electronics Inc.,

PGP Electronics Private Limited,

SHANGHAI YIHUA V&A INSTRUMENT CO.LTD.,

OPTCOM Co. Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Source Measure Unit Market

Source measure unit (SMU) as the name suggests is an electronic device/equipment that is used for supplying and measuring the voltage and current required as per the electronic devices. They are highly accurate test equipment and voltage measuring devices. They are majorly applied in applications of major semiconductor devices, precision electronics.

According to EVvolumes.com, in the first half of 2018 an estimated 783,000 units of electric vehicles were delivered in 2018, which signifies a gain of 66% of the number during the same time period previous year. This trend of sales is expected to act as a driver for the demand of source measure units due to their integration and flexibility with the electric vehicles and electronic devices.

Market Drivers:

Adoption of source measure units due to their flexibility and integration in electronics is expected to drive the market growth

Growing sales and adoption of hybrid vehicles is expected to drive the market growth

Segmentation: Global Source Measure Unit Market

By Type

Precision SMUs

General-Purpose SMUs

Application-Specific SMUs

By Form Factor

Benchtop

Modular

By Application

Semiconductor Devices

Sensors

Light-Emitting Diodes

Green Energy Products

Precision Electronics

Nanomaterials

By End-User

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Process Industries

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Keysight Technologies announced the acquisition of Thales Calibration Services positively impacting the calibration capabilities of Keysight Technologies, and helping expand the electronic portfolio.

In August 2015, Keysight Technologies announced that they had acquired Electroservices Enterprises Ltd. with the company focused on test equipment services and solutions. This acquisition was aimed at expanding their market share in Europe due to the establishment of Electroservices Enterprises Ltd. in United Kingdom.

Competitive Analysis: Global Source Measure Unit Market

Global source measure unit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of source measure unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

