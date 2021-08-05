Global Source Measure Unit Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2026: Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments, Yokogawa, Advantest, VIAVI Solutions, Chroma ATE Inc., Teradyne, VX Instruments GmbH, Tektronix, Aemulus Corporation Sdn Bhd
Global source measure unit market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 748.59 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1385.59 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing adoption of source measure unit due to its high-level of integration capabilities and flexibility with different electronic devices.
Global Source Measure Unit Market, By Type (Precision SMUs, General-Purpose SMUs, Application-Specific SMUs), Form Factor (Benchtop, Modular), Application (Semiconductor Devices, Sensors, Light-Emitting Diodes, Green Energy Products, Precision Electronics, Nanomaterials), End-User (IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Process Industries), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Source Measure Unit Market
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the source measure unit market are –
- Keysight Technologies,
- Fortive,
- ROHDE&SCHWARZ,
- National Instruments,
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation,
- ADVANTEST CORPORATION,
- VIAVI Solutions Inc.,
- CHROMA ATE INC.,
- Teradyne Inc.,
- VX Instruments GmbH,
- TEKTRONIX INC.,
- Aemulus Corporation Sdn Bhd,
- Marvin Test Solutions Inc.,
- Mouser Electronics Inc.,
- PGP Electronics Private Limited,
- SHANGHAI YIHUA V&A INSTRUMENT CO.LTD.,
- OPTCOM Co. Ltd.
Market Definition: Global Source Measure Unit Market
Source measure unit (SMU) as the name suggests is an electronic device/equipment that is used for supplying and measuring the voltage and current required as per the electronic devices. They are highly accurate test equipment and voltage measuring devices. They are majorly applied in applications of major semiconductor devices, precision electronics.
According to EVvolumes.com, in the first half of 2018 an estimated 783,000 units of electric vehicles were delivered in 2018, which signifies a gain of 66% of the number during the same time period previous year. This trend of sales is expected to act as a driver for the demand of source measure units due to their integration and flexibility with the electric vehicles and electronic devices.
Market Drivers:
- Adoption of source measure units due to their flexibility and integration in electronics is expected to drive the market growth
- Growing sales and adoption of hybrid vehicles is expected to drive the market growth
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
• Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
• Segmentation
• Comparison
• Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• MEA
• APAC
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
• List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
Segmentation: Global Source Measure Unit Market
By Type
- Precision SMUs
- General-Purpose SMUs
- Application-Specific SMUs
By Form Factor
- Benchtop
- Modular
By Application
- Semiconductor Devices
- Sensors
- Light-Emitting Diodes
- Green Energy Products
- Precision Electronics
- Nanomaterials
By End-User
- IT & Telecommunications
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Process Industries
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2018, Keysight Technologies announced the acquisition of Thales Calibration Services positively impacting the calibration capabilities of Keysight Technologies, and helping expand the electronic portfolio.
In August 2015, Keysight Technologies announced that they had acquired Electroservices Enterprises Ltd. with the company focused on test equipment services and solutions. This acquisition was aimed at expanding their market share in Europe due to the establishment of Electroservices Enterprises Ltd. in United Kingdom.
Competitive Analysis: Global Source Measure Unit Market
Global source measure unit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of source measure unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
