Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market Company Share Analysis to 2024: Dupont, 3M, TOYOBO CO., LTD., ANP CORPORATION, Applied Nanotech, Inc., Indium Corporation, Vorbeck Materials, Textronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation

According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market 2017-2024”, By Geography, Material (Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Silver, Copper), Application (Wearables, Biomedical, Photovoltaics, Cosmetic), End user (Health Care, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Textile, Aerospace & Defense) and Forecast to 2024

The Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market accounted for USD 1.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 75.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Dupont

3M

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

ANP CORPORATION

Applied Nanotech, Inc.

Indium Corporation

Vorbeck Materials

Textronics, Inc.

LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

Panasonic Corporation

2-DTech

Abalonyx AS

ACS Technologies Group, Inc.

Angstron Materials

Among others.

Summary of Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for stretchable conductors in consumer electronics

Increasing usage of wearable electronics

Growing adoption of miniaturized electronic products

Technological advancements in materials and assembly techniques

Lifespan limitations of stretchable circuits

Critical and time-consuming production process

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Report Definition:

Stretchable Conductive Materials are the electronic materials components and devices that exhibit certain degree of mechanical stretchability. They are extremely transparent in visible lights and it retains excellent conductivity under the large tensile strain.The market is significantly being driven by the increasing demand for stretchable conductors in consumer electronics, and increasing usage of wearable electronics. However, the lifespan limitations of stretchable circuits restrain the growth of the market.

Global Segmentation of Stretchable Conductive Material Market:

On the basis of material:

Graphene

Carbon Nanotube

Silver

Copper

Others

The graphene segment is further sub-segmented into:

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nanoplatelets

The carbon nanotube segment is further sub-segmented into:

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube (SWCNT)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT)

On the basis of application:

Wearables

Biomedical

Photovoltaics

Cosmetic

Others

On the basis of end user:

Health Care

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Textile

Aerospace & Defense

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for stretchable conductive material market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is stretchable conductive material in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyse and do more affective investments.

Research Methodology of Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Some of the key research methodologies used by DBMR Research team is Vendor Positioning Grid, Technology Life Line Curve, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Multivariate Modeling, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about of research skills drop an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

