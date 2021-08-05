Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trend 2018 – 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Thermoplastic rubber, TPE for short, also known as thermoplastic elastomer, is a kind of polymer material that shows the plasticity of rubber under normal temperature.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In major industries there has been a major shift from PVC to Thermoplastic Elastomers which is expected to drive the market forward in the next 10 years.

The worldwide market for Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

BAYER

Berkshire Hathaway (Lubrizol)

Dow Chemical

DuPont

Dynasol

ExxonMobil – Advanced Elastomer Systems

Huntsman Corporation

Kraton Polymers

KURARAY

LCY Chemical

LG Chemicals

Lyondell Basell

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Mitsui Chemicals

PolyOne

Sinopec

Teknor Apex

TSRC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermoplastic Polyene

Polyene Synthetic Rubber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Car

Medical

Electrical Appliances

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), with sales, revenue, and price of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

