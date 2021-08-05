Global Wheat Grass Powder Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Wheat Grass powder is a product obtained from dehydrating the extracted juice of Wheat Grass and sold as a dietary supplement. For some health enthusiasts, it is valued for its nutritional benefits since it contains high levels of beta-carotene, amino acids, B vitamins, and fiber. It is also reputed to possess antibacterial and restorative properties that help to detoxify the body.

For industry structure analysis, the Wheat Grass Powder industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 43.31% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production area of Wheat Grass Powder, also the leader in the whole Wheat Grass Powder industry.

USA occupied 31.03% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by China and Europe, which respectively have around 26.95% and 23.64% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29.00% of the global consumption volume in 2015. China shared 26.84% of global total.

For forecast, the global Wheat Grass Powder revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~8%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Wheat Grass Powder. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Global Wheat Grass Powder market size will increase to 21 Million US$ by 2025, from 21 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wheat Grass Powder.

This report researches the worldwide Wheat Grass Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Wheat Grass Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Now Foods

Pines

Naturya

Myprotein

Urban Health

Drberg

Navitas Naturals

Synergy

Girme’s

Amazing Grass

Heappe

Easy Pha-max

Wanshida Wheat Industry

Wheat Grass Powder Breakdown Data by Type

Organic Wheat Grass Powder

Regular Wheat Grass powder

Wheat Grass Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Health Products

Wheat Grass Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wheat Grass Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Wheat Grass Powder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wheat Grass Powder :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

