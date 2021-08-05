Gold Loan Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Gold Loan Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gold Loan Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In the process of the gold pledge loan, in order to avoid the loan risk caused by the fluctuation of the gold market price, the borrowers and the borrowers need to set up and abide by the cordon line and the flat line of the pledge of gold. When the price of the gold market falls to the warning line, the bank will promptly notify the customer to add or return some of the loan in advance, making the amount of the pledge of gold more than equal to the principal of the loan. When the market price of the pledged gold falls to the closing line, the bank will sell the gold in pledge and return the loan in time.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gold Loan in US$ by the following Product Segments: Pure Gold, Color Gold

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company

This report focuses on the global Gold Loan status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gold Loan development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Barrick Gold

AngloGold Ashanti

Freeport-McMoRan

Newmont Mining

Randgold Resources

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pure Gold

Color Gold

Market segment by Application, split into

Investment

Collecting

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gold Loan Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Pure Gold

1.4.3 Color Gold

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gold Loan Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Investment

1.5.3 Collecting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gold Loan Market Size

2.2 Gold Loan Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gold Loan Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gold Loan Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Barrick Gold

12.1.1 Barrick Gold Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gold Loan Introduction

12.1.4 Barrick Gold Revenue in Gold Loan Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Barrick Gold Recent Development

12.2 AngloGold Ashanti

12.2.1 AngloGold Ashanti Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gold Loan Introduction

12.2.4 AngloGold Ashanti Revenue in Gold Loan Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AngloGold Ashanti Recent Development

12.3 Freeport-McMoRan

12.3.1 Freeport-McMoRan Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gold Loan Introduction

12.3.4 Freeport-McMoRan Revenue in Gold Loan Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Freeport-McMoRan Recent Development

12.4 Newmont Mining

12.4.1 Newmont Mining Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gold Loan Introduction

12.4.4 Newmont Mining Revenue in Gold Loan Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Newmont Mining Recent Development

12.5 Randgold Resources

12.5.1 Randgold Resources Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gold Loan Introduction

12.5.4 Randgold Resources Revenue in Gold Loan Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Randgold Resources Recent Development

Continued….